Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation's Rise & Rally Celebration March and Car Show

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation's Rise & Rally Celebration March and Car Show this Sunday, November 6, from noon to 3 p.m.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 16:01:15-04

As National Breast Cancer Awareness month comes to a close, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation will host the Rise & Rally Celebration March and Car Show.

The event will take place in the parking lot of the Matthew Will Memorial Medical Center, at 850 Fair Oaks Avenue, on Sunday, November 6, from noon to 3 p.m.

The march will be around the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital campus.

The event marks the end of a month-long effort to raise the funds needed to bring new, advanced mammography and biopsy technology to the Five Cities area.

People of all ages will gather together to rise and rally against breast cancer at a family-friendly community event featuring a celebration march, car show, food trucks, live music and more.

Throughout October, National Breast Cancer Awareness month, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation partnered with community members to raise $650,000 to bring Hologic 3dimensions mammography and biopsy technology to the Five Cities community and increase breast cancer survival rates for local residents.

