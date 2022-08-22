Arroyo Grande continues to feature local bands at its Summer Concert Series.

Locals showed off their best dance moves at Heritage Park in Arroyo Grande.

Dirty Cello performed as part of the 2022 Summer Concert Series.

Dirty Cello plays blues, blue grass and classic rock with a cello.

This concert was the eighth one in the series.

Organizers say the shows are free to everyone and is held every sunday from one to three p-m.

The City's Recreation Services Director Sheridan Bohlken shared what she enjoys the most about these concerts.

"It's so energized, even with a little bit of fog people are so excited and just the music is so fantastic,” said Bohlken. “People are celebrating people are just really happy to be engaged and just having a great time in the park today."

The shows run through Sept. 18, 2022.

For a list of performances, click here.