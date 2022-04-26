Arroyo Grande could drop plans for roundabout at busy interchange

The Arroyo Grande City Council could decide this week to scrap plans for a roundabout at the Brisco-Halcyon Road interchange.

Plans to alleviate traffic congestion at the busy Highway 101 interchange have been in the works for nearly two decades, and the cost of the project has only continued to rise.

Recently-submitted design bids for the project all exceeded the $1.4 million design budget, and according to the city, the total estimated future cost of the project is currently $32.1 million.

The city's Brisco-Halcyon Road subcommittee met in March to discuss the options moving forward and is recommending the "No Project" option. That means there would be no improvements made to the interchange although the city would continue to evaluate potential future improvements. According to the city, it would allow a shift of resources to other infrastructure needs such as street and sidewalk repairs.

The city council will discuss the project and the subcommittee's recommendation at its meeting on Tuesday, April 26.

The other options before the city council include moving forward with awarding a contract to a design consultant or paring down the project plans.

The city council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in council chambers located at 215 E. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande. The meeting is also accessible via Zoom.