Arroyo Grande Farmers Market joins growing list that accepts CalFresh

The Arroyo Grande Farmers Market has joined a growing list of local markets that accepts CalFresh benefits.

The Wednesday morning farmers market, which sets up in the Arroyo Grande Smart & Final parking lot, at 1464 E. Grand Ave., is the first in south San Luis Obispo County to accept the benefits. The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon each week and hosts about 35 growers.

Farmers market organizers say that CalFresh customers can bring their EBT card to the market manager booth and get tokens to spend on eligible foods, which can include fruits and vegetables, bread, meat and other cold foods.

CalFresh benefits are open to low-income individuals and households. It is part of the nation's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Farmers markets in Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, Cambria, Baywood, Morro Bay, Downtown SLO and Lompoc accept CalFresh.

A full list of farmers markets that accepts the benefits is available online.