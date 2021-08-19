Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival canceled due to increasing COVID-19 cases

For the second year in a row, an annual event in Arroyo Grande won’t be happening.

Set for Sept. 24 and 25, the Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival has been canceled.

“After much deliberation regarding current Covid variants, the upswing in cases, and the newer impact on younger people, we’ve decided for safety’s sake to postpone this year’s Harvest Festival until 2022,” the festival board announced.

The festival includes carnival games, a movie night, scarecrow contest, pie eating contest, parade and more.

Board members say they are considering a smaller alternative for the event, but add that the parade and traditional events in Olaham Alley won’t be taking place.

Information on refunds for those who planned to take part will reportedly be available next week.