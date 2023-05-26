Watch Now
Arroyo Grande High Drama to perform 'The Prom' at Clark Center

Posted at 5:53 PM, May 25, 2023
Thursday is opening night for Arroyo Grande High School's performance of the 2019 Broadway Drama Desk Best Musical, "The Prom."

The shows will run over the weekend at the Clark Center Main Stage.

There will be performances each night at 7 p.m. and one matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

KSBY spoke with Quinlin Gallagher, who plays Emma, the show's star and she tells us what the musical is about.

"It's about a high schooler, she's 17 years old. She just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom but the PTA goes crazy and they try and cancel the prom. Five Broadway Stars from New York are not having any of that, so they pull up to this little town in Indiana, and they raise holy hell, and it doesn't really help but at the end of the day everything lines up," said Gallagher.

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchasedhere.There are discounted tickets available for seniors and AGHS students.

