Arroyo Grande High School commences annual Greek Week with Boat Regatta

Arroyo Grande High School commenced its annual grade competition and Greek Week on Friday with the Boat Regatta.

Twenty-six boats made solely from cardboard and duct tape raced down the school’s pool, ending the school year with school spirit and innovation.

After the regatta, points from the week’s activities were tallied. The senior class won the race and Greek Week overall.

Although the annual event started in 2006, the school took an extended hiatus due to the pandemic. Students like Arroyo Grande High School junior Ella Colgan were eager to revive the tradition.

“Our last full was 8th grade and so we didn’t get our freshman or sophomore year Greek Week,” Colgan said. “I’d say it’s a right of passage to participate in Greek Week … just a really fun Arroyo Grande High School experience.”

Arroyo Grande High School seniors Taj Covarrubias and Noah Fuller are part of the only class that has seen the Boat Regatta before.

After having won the regatta their freshman year, Covarrubias said he and his class came in confident and only improved since the race years before.

“Our craftsmanship definitely came up this year and I mean it shows in our boat,” Covarrubias said. “We made a great work of art — proud of it.”

Arroyo Grande High School Activities Director Shannon Hurtado said the regatta even featured boats with staff and brothers and sisters, besides those focused on each class.

“Obviously not getting [Greek Week] in 2020, not being able to do one because we were partially digital, particularly in-person last year,” Hurtado said. “It's just thrilling to be back to the traditions that make Arroyo Grande a special place to teach and learn.”