Arroyo Grande High School holds in-person graduation ceremony for first time in two years

Arroyo Grande High School held its first in-person graduation ceremony today since 2019.

There were two ceremonies held at Arroyo Grande High's football field, one at 11 a.m. and the other at 4 p.m. for the graduating senior class of 2021.

Social distancing guidelines were in place for attendees.

Most students said they hadn't seen each other in over a year.

"It feels like a class reunion since we haven't seen so many of these people for so long its wonderful," Valedictorian Kathryn Bozanich said.

The more than 200 graduates sat six feet apart for the ceremony.

"It is extremely bittersweet, I'm glad that we all got to get together and be in person of course but you know saying goodbye is always hard," said Rayna Deladal, Associate Student Body President of Arroyo Grande High School, said.

Each graduate will receive a free ceremonial photo from the Lucia Mar Unified School District.