Arroyo Grande High School was placed on a "secure in place" protocol just before the end of the school day on Friday due to police activity in the area.

According to a Lucia Mar Unified School District representative, students were starting to be released as of 3:45 p.m.

A parent told KSBY News they saw multiple law enforcement personnel on the Orchard Street side of the school.

KSBY News has reached out to the Arroyo Grande Police Department for more information.