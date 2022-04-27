Arroyo Grande High School Theatre Company invited to International Thespian Festival

The Arroyo Grande High School Theatre Company will be traveling to Indiana this June to take part in the International Thespian Festival.

The Group took 1st place in the Central Competition at the California State Thespian Festival in April, for their performance of Kaleidoscope, a play is based off a short story written by Ray Bradbury.

“When we won the award, it was just this beautiful moment, because we were told on stage right after they had finished performing. I was backstage and I was ushered back on, and they said, ‘you know Kaleidoscope’s going to be representing us at International’ and my entire cast just ran to each other on the stage and hugged, and it was one of those moments you will never forget," said Sophie Long, Arroyo Grande High School Senior and the thespian board president.

Long says she saw a performance of the play in Cambria, and decided she wanted direct it.

Seven students will be traveling to Indiana for the festival, along with a few extras.

Long, and fellow student Nolan LeMay also took second place in the individual awards for a duet of Too Late to Turn Back Now from Bonnie and Clyde.

The two will perform the duet again at the International Thespian Festival.