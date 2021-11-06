Arroyo Grande High School theatre preps for one-night-only show "All Together Now!"

On the night of Saturday, Nov. 13, the Arroyo Grande High School Theatre program will put on one show.

Once the show is over, the group has been instructed to destroy all materials—scripts, sheet music and lyrics. The show is never to be performed again.

Arroyo Grande High School is one of over 2,500 theatre companies in more than 40 countries putting on the show, called "All Together Now!"

It is a musical revue that includes 35 popular musical theatre songs. Music Theatre International, a theatrical licensing company, is allowing theatre groups to use the materials free of charge on four nights only: November 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Since COVID-19 shutdowns, musical theatre has been hurting, Mary Moyers-Lee, private vocal instructor and acting musical director for the show, told KSBY. The event is a gift to theatre companies across the globe, she says.

The AGHS Theatre Company has decided to put the show on for just one night on Nov. 13. It will be held at the school's multipurpose room, which will be transformed for the event.

Moyers-Lee has rallied forces through the school and community to make the night memorable.

Current students and AGHS alumni will perform in the show. The culinary and horticulture classes at the high school will contribute to the event. A silent auction will raise money for the theatre program.

Civic leaders, including the mayor of Grover Beach, Moyer-Lee's husband, will speak at the event.

The revue will feature songs from well-known Broadway shows, including Les Miserables, Rent, Newsies and Fiddler on the Roof.

"We're bringing live theatre back," Moyers-Lee said. "I think it's a beautiful, beautiful thing they're doing."

General admission tickets cost $20 each. Students can attend for $15.

Tickets for the event are available online.