Arroyo Grande High students have a new space to practice their culinary skills

Arroyo Grande High School students just gained a new culinary building for the campus.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the High School Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new Culinary Arts Center.

The total cost of the culinary building was more than $4.9 million and is more than 3,200 square feet.

Some of the features of the building include 48 burners, 12 ovens, three refrigerators, one freezer, two prep stations, two dish sanitation stations and nine student prep tables.

"This is a large step forward because students are prepared to come out and be a part of that hospitality pathway," said Paul Fawcett.

School officials say the Culinary Pathway Program combines academic and hands-on learning to teach students culinary skills as well as earn high school and college credits and a food safety certificate.