Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arroyo Grande homeowner reminds people to lock their doors following unwanted guest

AG HOME BURGLAR 1.png
Steven Ruhl
AG HOME BURGLAR 1.png
Posted at 7:42 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 22:42:19-05

A homeowner in Arroyo Grande is reminding community members to lock their doors after he says a man tried to break into his home Tuesday night.

Surveillance video from the home near the Arroyo Grande High School shows a man outside trying to open doors, look inside, and break in unsuccessfully around 7:45 p.m.

Steven Ruhl, the owner of the home told police the man claimed he was being chased.

While surveillance shows what may be a weapon in the intruder's hand; police say they didn’t find one on him. However, Ruhl tells KSBY he found a knife on his front lawn the next morning.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png