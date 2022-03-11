Arroyo Grande homeowner reminds people to lock their doors following unwanted guest

A homeowner in Arroyo Grande is reminding community members to lock their doors after he says a man tried to break into his home Tuesday night.

Surveillance video from the home near the Arroyo Grande High School shows a man outside trying to open doors, look inside, and break in unsuccessfully around 7:45 p.m.

Steven Ruhl, the owner of the home told police the man claimed he was being chased.

While surveillance shows what may be a weapon in the intruder's hand; police say they didn’t find one on him. However, Ruhl tells KSBY he found a knife on his front lawn the next morning.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.