Fire crews responded to a house fire in Arroyo Grande on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at about 9:57 a.m. at the 2000 block of Lopez Dr.

Multiple fire crews responded, including the Five Cities Fire Authority, CAL FIRE SLO and Pismo Beach Fire Department. They were able to contain the fire to the home's kitchen.

Firefighters had contained the fire by about 10:37 a.m., and fire officials said they would be on scene for additional hour for mop up.