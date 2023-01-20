Arroyo Grande man arrested and charged with three felonies related to theft

A 28-year-old Arroyo Grande male resident was arrested on felony charges for being in possession of stolen property, burglary, and vandalism.

The suspect was arrested on Jan. 18 and later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Officers say they served an arrest and search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Dodson Way in Arroyo Grande on Jan. 18. The warrants were in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles that had been reported since Dec. 2, 2022. As a result of the search warrant, officers say they located stolen property, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

This investigation is ongoing. The Arroyo Grande Police Department encourages residents of Arroyo Grande to contact the police department if they suspect their property was stolen between the dates of Dec. 2, 2022, till Jan. 18, 2023.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at 805-473-5110 extension 5121 or 5122. If you think your property may be in the custody of the Arroyo Grande Police Department, please inquire with the property and evidence clerk, T. Little at (805) 473-5117.