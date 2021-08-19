Watch
Arroyo Grande man arrested on felony DUI charges after rollover crash

Police took Michael Langan Benson into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Posted at 5:22 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 20:22:39-04

An Arroyo Grande man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a rollover crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Arroyo Grande.

Police say the vehicle overturned after colliding with two parked cars.

The driver, identified as Michael Langan Benson, 27, and two young children who were passengers were able to get out of the wrecked vehicle with the help of bystanders and reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

Benson was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of DUI and felony child endangerment. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in custody with bail set at $100,000.

