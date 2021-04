An Arroyo Grande man faces an expected sentence of life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a child under the age of 10.

A jury this week found Cody Julian, 31, guilty of multiple charges including lewd act upon a child and sexual abuse of a child.

Julian was arrested in August 2016 and convicted in 2018, but the Court of Appeal reversed the case and Julian was retried this year.

He is scheduled for sentencing this June.