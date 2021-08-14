Arroyo Grande man faces 50-years-to-life after plea in San Luis Obispo sexual assault case

An Arroyo Grande man pleaded no contest Friday to charges of rape and assault with a deadly weapon against three female victims.

Arthur Tiofilo Rocha, 43, reportedly faces a sentence of 50-years-to-life in prison.

In 2018, Rocha was arrested after evidence linked him to a sexual assault that occurred in San Luis Obispo on July 8, 2018, and an attempted sexual assault that occurred just five days later.

In both cases, Rocha reportedly broke into the victims' homes while they were sleeping and threatened the women with a knife. In the July 13 incident, the two female victims were able to fight off Rocha and he ran away before law enforcement arrived.

Rocha's plea came just a few days before his trial was set to start next week.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2022. In the meantime, he is being held without bail at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.