Arroyo Grande man killed in Saturday morning crash

The Arroyo Grande Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

It happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of E. Grand Ave.

Police say officers arrived at the single-vehicle collision to find the male driver unconscious and without a pulse. There was nobody else in the vehicle.

First responders tried to revive the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the driver only as a 52-year-old man from Arroyo Grande.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call AGPD Officer Brandon Earnest at (805) 473-5110.

