Arroyo Grande man sentenced for child sex abuse conviction

An Arroyo Grande man was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison for sexually abusing a child under the age of 10.

In April, Cody Julian, 31, was convicted of five counts related to the abuse.

Julian was originally arrested in August 2016 and convicted of the same charges in 2018, but the Court of Appeal reversed the case due to errors in the trial court and he was retried this year.

At Julian's sentencing, the victim's mother reportedly provided a statement about the impact of the crime on her child.

"The young survivor demonstrated remarkable courage by reporting the crimes and participating in the criminal and victim justice process necessary to bring this predator to justice. We are optimistic that this conviction and sentence will encourage victims of sexual assault to report such conduct to law enforcement," said San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow.