Arroyo Grande man suspected of hit-and-run in San Luis Obispo

An Arroyo Grande man is facing a felony hit-and-run charge after a woman was struck by a vehicle last week in San Luis Obispo.

Police say it happened at about 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, in the 50 block of Chorro Street.

First responders arrived at the scene to find a 24-year-old woman with major injuries lying near some parked vehicles.

According to police, she said she was struck by a passing vehicle and the driver did not stop.

Working with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, police say they were able to locate the vehicle in rural Arroyo Grande on Saturday and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as 61-year-old Todd Nelson, was arrested on suspicion of hit and run causing great bodily injury, driving with a suspended license, and hit and run of a parked car. As of Monday afternoon, he remained in custody with bail set at $50,000.

Following the incident, the injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with further information or who witnessed the incident to contact Officer Walsh at (805) 594-8052.

