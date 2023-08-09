Arroyo Grande market kicks off Nat'l Farmers Market Week celebrations in SLO County

It’s National Farmers Market Week. To celebrate, farmers markets belonging to the San Luis Obispo County Farmers' Market Association will be hosting customer appreciation days at select locations throughout the week.

The first day of celebrations was Wednesday in Arroyo Grande in the parking lot of Smart & Final, where small raffles awaited browsing shoppers.

Editor’s note: View the full list of customer appreciation days locations at the bottom of this page.

“We have National Farmers Market Week this week and for our customers, we have a couple things going on,” market manager Jessie Bonfield said. “We have produce baskets that you can enter to win, [we’ll call] your name at certain times in the market and you can come by and pick that up. And then we also have a jar of brussel sprouts and if you can guess the correct amount in there, you get to win the jar of brussels and also $25 in market cash,” which can be spent at the market, she said.

Some vendors will be offering special pricing at the markets this week.

Nearly 30 pop-up canopies covering local farmers’ goods filled a section of the Smart & Final parking lot Wednesday, where dozens of shoppers browsed.

National Farmers Market Week is hosted annually to highlight the role farmers play in the nation's food systems, according to the Farmers Market Coalition website. This year it runs from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12.

The customer appreciation days events will be hosted:



Wednesday, Aug. 9 in Arroyo Grande from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Smart & Final Parking lot.



Thursday, Aug. 10, in Morro Bay from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Spencer’s Fresh Market parking lot.



Saturday, Aug. 12 in San Luis Obispo from 8:00 to 10:45 at the SLO Promenade parking lot, next to World Market.



Saturday, Aug. 12 in Arroyo Grande from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Village of Arroyo Grande parking lot, by the swinging bridge.

Learn more about SLO County farmers' markets on the San Luis Obispo County Farmers' Market Association website.