Arroyo Grande named 2022 Tree City USA

Arroyo Grande was named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, "to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management," the city announced in a press release.

The city council issued an honorary proclamation at its April 11, regular meeting, urging all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day, "to support efforts to care for trees and woodlands."

Arroyo Grande achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements:



Maintaining a tree board or department

Having a tree care ordinance

Dedicating an annual community

Forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation

This marks the 41st year that Arroyo Grande has been identified as a Tree City USA.

"The trees being planted and cared for by Arroyo Grande are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life," Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, said in a press release.