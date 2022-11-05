Arroyo Grande opens inclusive playground

Kids in Arroyo Grande will now be able to enjoy a new, inclusive playground.

The city hosted a grand opening for the Elm Street Park playground this afternoon.

The new playground will go beyond the minimum accessibility guidelines and is also the only playground in the nation to receive quadruple national demonstration site recognition.

"Nobody has a playground quite like this, and we want to welcome everyone to come out, take ownership with us, and help us keep it safe and clean forever," said Anne McCracken, President of the Arroyo Grande Valley Kiwanis Club.

The designation creates an inclusive, fitness, and nature-minded atmosphere for all ages and abilities.

The park's grand opening featured a variety of gift giveaways and more fun activities.