Arroyo Grande Police Department seeks donations for Santa Cop Program

The Arroyo Grande Police Department is seeking donations for its annual “Santa Cop program.”

The program gives law enforcement personnel the opportunity to help families in need by giving out gifts this holiday season.

In prior years, the Santa Cop Program has helped about two-dozen families.

“This is the one opportunity that we have a chance to have people come to our pd and we get our staff gets to meet them and again it's all in regard to something positive and I think that's something that's really needed these days" Chief Michael Martinez Arroyo Grande Police Department said.

This year is a crucial due to extreme financial hardships and uncertainty in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to donate to the program is Friday, Dec 3.

Families are chosen through input from schools and social services.