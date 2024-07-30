Arroyo Grande Police Department to conduct active shooter response training

The Arroyo Grande Police Department (AGPD) plans to conduct active shooter response training exercises later this week.

They will be done at Arroyo Grande High School on Wednesday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The AGPD says you may notice an increased police presence in the area during these times.

They also warn that sounds associated with the training exercises, such as sirens or simulated gunfire, may be heard.

Officials from the AGPD would like to assure the public that these activities are part of ongoing efforts to enhance the safety and security of the community.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the AGPD at 805-473-5100.