Arroyo Grande police identify senior apartment shooter

The shooter who killed one person at a senior living complex in Arroyo Grande Wednesday afternoon has been identified, police announced.

Police said David Falcon was identified as the suspect.

Officers first received reports of gunshots at the Cortina Apartments located at 241 North Courtland Avenue around 3:07 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they found one person dead in the office with gunshot wounds.

Some residents of adjacent apartments were asked to evacuate after police said they learned that Falcon lived within the complex.

A reverse 9-1-1 notification was issued to residents within a 2-block radius and were advised to shelter in place, according to the press release.

Police said a sheriff's crisis negotiator successfully contacted Falcon via telephone and confirmed that he was inside his apartment.

Officers outside his apartment door heard a single gunshot and stopped communications with him.

Police said the regional SWAT team responded and contacted Falcon. That was when they found Falcon deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers said the victim's name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Police determined that Falcon acted alone and there are no further threats to the public from this incident.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Anthony Estrada, at 805.471.5110 x7016 or via email at aestrada@arroyogrande.org.