Arroyo Grande police investigate threat to high school

Students at Arroyo Grande High School reported a social media threat to the school Monday.

School administrations say that once they received communication regarding the threat they began working with local authorities and the FBI to investigate the reports.

Parents of students at the high school reached out to KSBY with their concerns. They reported the threat circulated over Instagram and Snapchat of a student holding a gun and saying quote "watch out AGHS he ain't playing".

The Arroyo Grande Police Department, along with the FBI upon further investigation determined that there is no credible threat to the safety of the school, according to school officials.

"We are so proud of our students for immediately reporting their concerns and while these threats were not credible, we are glad to know that our students take the safety of our school seriously," said officials with the Lucia Mar Unified School District.

KSBY has reached out to the Arroyo Grande Police Department for further information regarding their investigation but has not heard back.