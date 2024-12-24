Arroyo Grande police looking for package thief

Arroyo Grande police are alerting residents about package thefts in the area.

Police say on Friday at around 2:30 p.m., a doorbell camera captured video of someone stealing packages from a home on the 400 block of Crown Hill.

Police say the thefts happened not long after the packages had been delivered.

The thief was described as wearing a green shirt, UPS vest, black shorts and Adidas shoes.

Police say they believe the same person may also be responsible for a similar theft on the 500 block of East Branch Street, although the date and time of that incident was not disclosed.

Police say other similar incidents throughout San Luis Obispo County have also been reported, although its unknown if they are related.

Anyone with information regarding the latest package thefts is asked to contact Arroyo Grande police at (805) 473-5110.