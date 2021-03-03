Arroyo Grande police make arrest in November shooting

Arroyo Grande police recently made an arrest in connection with a shooting last November.

Police say the shooting happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant on Grand Avenue.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation that followed, police say they were able to identify Hosanna David Cassidy, 22, as the suspect.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Hosanna David Cassidy

Cassidy was arrested on February 26 and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a firearm.