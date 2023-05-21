Arroyo Grande police reminds people to buckle up ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is approaching and local law enforcement agencies are reminding people to buckle up when taking a trip.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department sent out an advisory message early Sunday, reminding everyone to always wear their seat belt in the car, and to keep children in child safety seats.

This year’s "Click It or Ticket" campaign runs from Monday, May 22 to Sunday, June 4.

During this time, the Arroyo Grande Police Department says it will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers and passengers who are not wearing a seat belt.

This includes cars where children are not secured in child safety seats.

“Wearing a seat belt should be an automatic for all drivers and passengers,” Arroyo Grande Police Department, Chief of Police, Michael Martinez said. “It’s the safe thing to do, especially when it comes to securing children in child safety seats.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 12,000 people killed in crashes throughout the country in 2021 were not wearing seat belts.

In California, 756 people killed in crashes in 2020 were not wearing seat belts. That's almost 20 percent of all traffic deaths statewide.

California law requires a child to be secured in a safety or booster seat until they are at least 8 years old or at least 4 feet, 9 inches tall.

Children under the age of 2 must ride in a rear-facing seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds or is 40 or more inches tall.