The Arroyo Grande Police Department is asking for the public's help as officers search for a missing man with dementia.

Police say Donald Leroy, 73, left an Arroyo Grande residence around 6 a.m. on Friday, July 8. He was last seen in the James Way area.

Police say Leroy was wearing a green Mickey Mouse t-shirt and sweatpants, He has short, gray hair.

Anyone who has seen Leroy or has information about his location is urged to call the Arroyo Grande Police Department at (805) 473-5100.