Arroyo Grande resident flew to Houston to assist with flood relief efforts

A local volunteer from the San Luis Obispo Red Cross team flew to Houston to help with flood relief efforts in Texas.

At least seven people have died after severe storms swept through parts of Houston, Texas earlier this week.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 110 mph winds in Cypress, while Houston saw straight-line winds that peaked at 100 miles per hour.

“I never would have thought that those kinds of storms would have hit there, but I know they do because I’ve been to a flood once in Texas about 4 years ago,” said Ray Houser, Red Cross shelter supervisor.

All the devastation has Ray Houser wanting to help.

The Arroyo Grande resident has been a Red Cross volunteer for the past nine years.

Houser is just one of dozens of volunteers headed to Texas to help.

“I can assume that there are dozens from across the state who are supporting national disasters like the one in Texas and when those disasters do happen, local volunteers are definitely the first ones who say ‘I want to ho help’,” said Taylor Poisall, American Red Cross, Central California Region, Regional Communications Director.

As one of those volunteers, houser will help set up shelters for those who lost their homes.

“We have a living area,” said Houser. “We have one area for their cots, their beds. We have another area where we feed them. We have a snack area. Generally, we have an area where they can have showers.”

Houser says it's all about helping people get back on their feet.

“It’s part of our mission statement that we’re there to serve and help and comfort those who are going through this disaster and do whatever we can to support them and make the transition back to their lives,” said Houser.

The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers and training is available.

“They can visit redcross.org/volunteer, do a short application, go through a short background check process, and then let our team know what they are interested in doing,” said Poisall. “All of that can happen within a week and then you start doing training.”