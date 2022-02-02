Arroyo Grande residents should expect manned helicopter activity starting next week

Arroyo Grande residents may notice helicopter activity in the area starting next week.

The city received a notice on Tuesday from SoCalGas about activity by a manned helicopter that will take place the week of Feb. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SoCalGas is currently working with a helicopter company in efforts of mapping any methane emissions over SoCalGas infrastructure in the Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande, Oceano, and surrounding unincorporated areas of northern San Luis Obispo.

For any questions or concerns, contact SoCalGas at 1 (800) 427-2200.