Arroyo Grande residents spot Northern Lights in northwest Montana

Two Arroyo Grande residents staying in Yaak, Montana caught a glimpse of the aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights, on Thursday.

The pair sent their stunning photos taken Thursday evening to KSBY.

The appearance of the Northern lights is due to a geomagnetic storm that was set to hit the North American region this week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Several states in the north of the U.S. were likely to see the phenomenon, including Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Wisconsin.

KSBY Chief Meteorologist Dave Hovde has more information and additional pictures taken by viewers on his X and Facebook page.