Arroyo Grande restaurant hosts fundraiser for local farm sanctuary

Klondike Pizza in Arroyo Grande hosted a fundraiser to raise money in support of Greener Pastures Farm Sanctuary.

On the last day of August, the restaurant donated 15% of its sales and all of their tips to the sanctuary.

The restaurant was decorated in a farm animal theme and they even had people out on the street in food costumes promoting the fundraiser. The restaurant even created a vegan pizza option in honor of the event.

On Friday, the owner and manager of Klondike delivered a $2,000 check to the sanctuary.

Klondike says they like to do fundraisers for people including children, sports, and animals.

Greener Pastures Farm Sanctuary is located on 5 acres in Arroyo Grande. They rescue, rehabilitate, and provide care for dozens of animals saved from neglect, kill pens, slaughterhouses, and factory farms.