Arroyo Grande Summer Concert Series underway every Sunday

Locals can rock out in Arroyo Grande each Sunday afternoon.

The city is putting on its Summer Concert Series every week in Heritage Park.

It starts at 1 PM and goes until 3 PM in the afternoon.

Organizers said the event is free and people are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to lounge around.

There are beer and wine sales along with food trucks.

The city said Grammy winning artist Louie Ortega will also perform later on.

“I think it is just a great family event, and we have tried to make it, over the years, a little bit more family friendly,” said Lindsey Overstreet, the City of Arroyo Grande Recreation Coordinator. “Just a lot of activities, we have chalk and bubbles and different things for the families to do.”

The Summer Concert Series will feature different genres like reggae, blues, rock and oldies.

The series will run until September 18, 2022.