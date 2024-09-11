Arroyo Grande teen dies in Northern California Jet Ski collision

An Arroyo Grande teen died in a Jet Ski collision in Northern California over the weekend, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say they were called to Mercy Medical Center in Redding at around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, where Dominic Marshall Lencioni, 19, was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation ongoing.

According to a post on the Arroyo Grande High School wrestling team's Facebook page, Lencioni graduated from the school in 2023 and was attending Chico State University.

"I have coached over a thousand young men and women in wrestling over 22 years and, I say this with all sincerity, he was one of the top people I’ve been honored to work with," wrestling coach Keny Hubert wrote. "He had an ever present, infectious smile. He asked questions. He was kind, respectful to all. He was funny as hell. He was a glue guy in the locker room. He was impossible not to love and want to be around."

No other information was immediately available.

