Arroyo Grande theater to offer discounted tickets to U.S. military members

The Clark Center for the Performing Arts will offer discounted tickets to United States military members.

The Arroyo Grande theater says the discount is in honor of Armed Forces day on May 21.

All who have served and are serving in the U.S. military can purchase tickets for the "Lizzy and the Triggermen" show for half price.

Those eligible for the discounted tickets must present a military I.D. at the time of purchase and can buy up to four tickets.

The theater says the half-priced tickets must be purchased at the Clark Center Box Office.

The Clark Center Box Office is located at 487 Fair Oaks Avenue in Arroyo Grande and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Friday from 1:00 to 7:30 p.m.

The theater says "Lizzy and the Triggermen" have been referred to as a "10-piece jazz sensations" by LA Weekly and "One of the hottest swing bands in LA" by Good Day LA.

The band honors the Golden Age of Swing with the big band sounds of Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, Nat King Cole, Peggy Lee and Count Basie - along with their own originals.

