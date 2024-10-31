Arroyo Grande water polo team wins 22nd consecutive mountain league championship

The Arroyo Grande Lady Eagles’ water polo team took home a 12-6 win against the Righetti Warriors Thursday night.

This victory was a big one for the team, marking 214 consecutive league wins and 22 consecutive mountain league championships.

"It's insane because we know that we are a step in this huge, huge milestone, so that's amazing," player Ane Smith said.

"Yeah, it's so cool to be a part of something so big. I mean, just to be a small part of it, and I think that's really awesome for like our town and just our school," said another player, Berkley Sinner.

The Eagles have three seniors on the team committed to playing at the D1 collegiate level.

Berkley Sinner will be at UCSD, Ane Smith at San Diego State and Tessa Petit will be attending Villanova University.

