Arroyo Grande woman gets 15+ years in prison for causing deadly Hwy 227 crash

An Arroyo Grande woman was sentenced Monday to 15 years and 8 months in prison for causing a crash that killed a 72-year-old man on Highway 227 in 2019.

The sentence for Chelsea Annmarie Stiles, 27, followed her jury trial, where, after several days of deliberation in December, jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on a charge of murder.

The 27-year-old was, however, convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing death, assault with a deadly weapon using an automobile, leaving the scene of a vehicle collision causing injury, child abuse, and possession of cocaine.

On Dec. 1, 2019, Terry Tilton, 72, was killed when Stiles drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit his vehicle head-on just after she intentionally rear-ended a car carrying a family of four, officials said. Stiles' 18-month-old daughter and two dogs were in her vehicle at the time of the collisions.

The DA’s Office says she was under the influence of cocaine at the time.

Jail logs show Stiles has been in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail since shortly after the crash occurred.

