Arroyo Grande's Elm Street Park fills up for 2nd Annual Tree Lighting and Snow event

Arroyo Grande community members were able to enjoy free fun for the whole family, at the city's 2nd Annual Tree Lighting and Snow event on Sunday.

The fun included a Santa tree lighting, a food and toy drive, snow, a s'mores table, food vendors, photos with Santa, and music.

KSBY stopped by the event and spoke with 7-year-old Savannah Balestrieri.

"We can have a snowball fight with my brother. And then we play on the frozen slides, and then it's so awesome when we go together," Balestrieri said.

The event took place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elm Street Park.