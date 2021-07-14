Arson arrest made following RV fire in SLO

A man is facing arson charged following an RV fire in San Luis Obispo over the weekend.

San Luis Obispo police say suspect Sean Glenn Bibby was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Santa Rose Park in connection with Sunday’s fire that started around 8 a.m. in the RV trailer on the 2900 block of McMillan Avenue.

When police and fire responded, they say the RV was engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to nearby vegetation.

No one was injured.

Police say the fire marshal’s investigation revealed an accelerant was used to set the RV on fire, but they have not said how they determined Bibby was a suspect or a possible motive.

Bibby, 27, was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and remained in custody Wednesday afternoon with bail set at $50,000, according to jail logs.