Arson believed to be cause of weekend fire that damaged building in Santa Maria

Arson is believed to be the cause of a fire that broke out Sunday night in Santa Maria.

Smoke from the fire on the 1000 block of South Blosser Road was visible throughout the town.

Santa Maria Fire Department’s fire marshal says the fire was originally reported in a pallet storage area but quickly grew. A building nearby was damaged.

The investigation is not yet complete but the fire marshal says they determined it was set intentionally.

Firefighters with the Five Cities Fire Authority also responded.

A day later on Monday night, firefighters also responded to a fire involving a homeless encampment on the railroad tracks in Santa Maria. The fire marshal says that fire was across the way from where another fire classified as suspicious broke out on Tuesday, May 13.

No other information was immediately available.