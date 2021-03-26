Arson suspect arrested in connection to Santa Maria restaurant fire

Santa Maria Police arrested a woman suspected of arson in connection to a fire at a Santa Maria restaurant.

Santa Maria fire officials responded to Swiss Restaurant, located at 516 N Broadway Wednesday morning to reports of a fire.

The fire reportedly started on the outside, near the back of the building and outdoor serving area.

The fire damaged a portion of the building and resulted in a minor injury to a firefighter. The firefighter was treated on scene and no other injuries were reported. The property damage was estimated to be $180,000.

Police detectives and the fire marshall worked together and investigated the fire as an arson.

On Thursday, police arrested Teresa Ortiz, 45, of Santa Maria.

Ortiz was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for felony arson and bail was set at $250,000.