Art Center Morro Bay to host 'Winter Market' on Christmas Eve

The Art Center Morro Bay is inviting the community to celebrate the holidays and Christmas Eve at the art center's Winter Market.

This market takes place on Christmas Eve from 12 to 4 p.m.

Market organizers say this exciting art exhibit is just in time for those last-minute gifts.

Participants can join in the gallery and on the patio for a holiday shopping experience.

A diverse collection of paintings, photography, and fine crafts, spanning a variety of artistic mediums from traditional to contemporary is offered on the Art Center patio by local artists.

Hand-made crafts include fiber, wood, glass, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, hand-woven fiber arts and more.

Market organizers say marketgoers can expect to enjoy music, sweet treats and drinks.

Attendance is free and open to the public.

The Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main Street.