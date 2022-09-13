Art group maps original artwork across campus

Students looking for artwork across Allan Hancock College don't have to to search hard.

A campus group has created an interactive webpage that highlights original art pieces across 105-acre Santa Maria campus. The pieces range from sculptures and murals to paintings and drawings.

Art on Campus is a group that aims to inform students about the art that exists around campus.

"Students come here to take their classes, but we want to create an environment where they feel included—they feel at home and feel that the art as they see as they're walking around, whether it's sculptures in a garden or it's paintings or drawings—we want them to feel like this is a comfortable, warm environment," Lauren Milbourne, Art on Campus Committee Co-Chair, told KSBY. "We think that we do that with the art that we place around campus, and we're also honoring the great work that comes from our art students."

Each description includes information about the artist and work.

The interactive campus map is on Allan Hancock's website.