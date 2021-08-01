Art in the Park celebrates 17th year

Art in the Park at Dinosaur Caves returns to Shell Beach on Sunday, celebrating its 17th year of bringing local artists and craftspeople together.

The art fair takes place on the first Sunday of the month on the corner of Price St. and Cliff Ave, right off Hwy 101. It features all things art, including glass, pottery, jewelry, textiles, furniture, sculpture, paintings, photography, beauty products, food, plants, and more.

"We do really well here and it's a lot of locals from Shell Beach and Pismo, and people even come over from the valley on the weekends just for Art in the Park," said Caron Krauch, owner of SLO Coast Pics.

The free event also features food and music for a day of outdoor fun. This year's Art in the Park at Dinosaur Caves series will wrap up in December. To find the schedule or list of vendors, visit the event's website.