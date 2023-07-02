Art in the Park returned back to Morro Bay on Saturday

Art in the Park was held Saturday in Morro Bay. The event saw 108 booths representing 125 independent artists and craft workers. Morro Bay Art in the Park is looked upon as the finest display of handmade art and crafts presented in San Luis Obispo County.

“This is my third show here in Morro Bay. I love Morro Bay. It's wonderful and I also participate in the Paso Robles shows as well. It's always good here. People appreciate mosaic art because it is a very old art, and I’m just happy to be able to present my art,” Troi Follansbee, Barcelona Mosaics.

The next Art in the Park event in Morro Bay will be on September second.