Art in the Park returns for its 21st season on the Central Coast

Community members soaked in the sun at Dinosaur Caves Park in Shell Beach on Sunday, where over 50 local artisans gathered for the first Art in the Park event of the season.

Visitors got to admire the view while they perused small businesses, listened to live music, ate local food, and played games on the lawn.

Sunday's Art in the Park kicked off this year's 21st annual season.

"This weather today has been absolutely perfect," Macey Hardridge, an event coordinator, told KSBY. "People are sitting around the music and just listening. So it's made for a really, really great turnout. I'm really thankful for the community and the way that they support this event going on."

If you missed this weekend's pop-up in Shell Beach, you can still catch Art in the Park on the first Sunday of every month except June this year.

More information about the event series can be found online.